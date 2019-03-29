Computers are taking on the fight against fake news by learning to detect fake videos even if they're really believable.

Software can now create fake videos that look and sound so realistic you might not be able to spot it yourself.

They can be created for lots of different reasons like special effects in movies but also to make fake news.

So to help people and fight the fakes, tech experts are training computers to spot when something just isn't quite right.

But what's happening here? Sameena's spotted something a little strange in these clips of Naz...