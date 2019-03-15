play
Tillie: 'It was like I was bad for having big hair.'

Tillie a.k.a. Chloe from CBBC's Almost Never had struggles with her mixed race identity when she was growing up.

Her dad's from Ghana and her mum's from England. Even though it meant she got to go on holidays abroad and experience two different cultures, Tillie was once excluded from P.E. for having big hair and friends didn't believe she was mixed race.

But Tillie overcame her struggles and it made her tougher and stronger, and now she embraces her identity and where she's from even more.

Co-commissioned by BBC's What's New? and Newsround. Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.

