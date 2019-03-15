play
Manifa: 'Someone called me grey!'

Newsround's been finding out what it's like growing up mixed race.

Manifa and Naima's dad is from Nigeria and their mum is from England.

When they were very little they lived in South Africa and being mixed race there was a different experience to what it's like now living in the UK.

A big part of their life is having hair that's different from most of their friends' hair.

Some used to touch and play with it and though it used to irritate Manifa at first, she now doesn't mind.

Co-commissioned by BBC's What's New? and Newsround. Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.

