play
Watch Newsround

Elouan: 'People can't pronounce my name.'

Newsround's been finding out what it's like growing up mixed race.

Brother and sister Elouan and Amandine have family from Wales, France and Cameroon.

It means they speak different languages, enjoy different types of food at home and when it comes to football, they have a big advantage!

But Elouan also feels like he stands out and is different from other people.

Their mum is mixed race too, but she felt she stood out for different reasons when she grew up in Africa.

Co-commissioned by BBC's What's New? and Newsround. Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.

Watch more videos

Video

Elouan: 'People can't pronounce my name.'

Video

Why is the weather so stormy right now?

Video

Sigrid: All about album Sucker Punch

Video

Laura Muir: Girls should 'just go out and have fun' with sport

Video

Who inspires this year's Child Genius winner?

Video

This woman has officially been named the world's oldest person

Video

How do you listen to music?

Video

Strange news from Newsround

Video

Watch these adorable rare leopard cubs play together

Video

Watch: Is this the seven-year-old Mo Salah?

Video

Why a wheelchair toy makes a big difference

Video

16-year-old Jake is the UK's first Makaton DJ

Video

Amazing natural light display

Top Stories

Girl protesting in climate change protests.

Climate change marches: Follow the action

comments
Protestors in Berlin.

Thousands to march in climate change protests

comments
This picture released by Radio New Zealand shows a police officer cordoning a street near the mosque after a firing incident in Christchurch on March 15, 2019

What's happening in New Zealand?

Newsround Home