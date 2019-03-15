Newsround's been finding out what it's like growing up mixed race.

Brother and sister Elouan and Amandine have family from Wales, France and Cameroon.

It means they speak different languages, enjoy different types of food at home and when it comes to football, they have a big advantage!

But Elouan also feels like he stands out and is different from other people.

Their mum is mixed race too, but she felt she stood out for different reasons when she grew up in Africa.

Co-commissioned by BBC's What's New? and Newsround. Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.