Welcome to the Snow Maze!

This amazing icy labyrinth in Western Canada has broken the Guinness record as the world's biggest. Despite temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius people keep on coming to visit...

The reward in the centre of the maze is a is a lovely fire to keep those chilly fingers warm.

And maybe a ride on a snow polar bear because... hey, why not?!

