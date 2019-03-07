Climate change has been in the news a lot lately.

There have been lots of protests in the UK and across Europe by young people calling for more to be done to tackle it.

Now 6-year-old Emily who lives in Cumbria has made a stand too.

At a local council meeting she asked those in charge of her area what they're going to do about climate change.

After hearing from Emily, Carlisle City Council has said it is working hard to cut carbon emissions and improve air quality.

Pictures from BBC Cumbria.