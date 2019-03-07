play
World Book Day 2019: Check out your brilliant costumes

You've been sending in pictures of yourselves all dressed up for this year's World Book Day. Check out some of your amazing costumes here!
We are incredibly impressed with Mimi from Kent's Pippi Longstocking costume. Complete with bright orange hair in those signature plaits and bright freckles, the costume is finished off by her very own Mr Nillson monkey companion. You look brilliant, Mimi!
Mimi from Kent in Pippi Longstocking costume.BBC UGC
We've found Wally! No - hang on - it's 6 year old Adam from Wigan.
Adam dressed as Where's WallyBBC UGC
It looks like Rishi has been eaten up by the croc from Roald Dahl's Enormous Crocodle story.
Rishi dressed as the Enormous CrocodileBBC UGC
10 year old Oli has dressed as Hedwig from the Harry Potter books. We think your costume is magic Oli!
Oli dressed as HedwigBBC UGC
Erin's got on a regal expression as Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts, while Meghan looks perfectly grumpy as Tom Gates' sister Delia.
Erin as the Queen of Hearts and Meghan as grumpy DeliaBBC UGC
Linus is making a bold pose as he heads to school dressed as TinTin.
Linus dressed as TinTinBBC UGC
Ethan's been inspired by his favourite comic book character and is dressing up as Spider-Man, while his little brother Jesse makes a very cute Peter Rabbit
Ethan dressed as Spider-Man and Jesse as Peter RabbitBBC UGC
Poppy has got Violet Beauregarde's attitude nailed in her Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired costume
Poppy as Violet BeauregardeBBC UGC

