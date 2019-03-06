play
World Book Day 2019: Send us your costumes

Last updated at 13:44
Children in costumes for World Book Day last year.BBC UGC
Last year, you dressed up in some brilliant costumes

Lots of you will be getting dressed up for World Book Day this year - and we want to see the pictures of your costumes!

Send them in to us via this page and we will be publishing a gallery of a selection of them.

To find out more about this literary celebration, where it came from and why it's celebrated, head to our guide which tells you everything you need to know about World Book Day.

World Book Day 2019: Everything you need to know

