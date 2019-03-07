International Women's Day 2019

Getty Images/Hulton archive/Edward Gooch Collectio

All over the world on 8 March people will be celebrating International Women's Day.

It's marked every year and is a chance to celebrate the amazing achievements of women in everything from sport to politics.

It's also about promoting equality between men and women.

Equality means everyone is treated the same no matter who they are, where they come from or whether they are male or female.

There are lots of women who've achieved great things and these kids have been telling us who inspires them the most:

What is International Women's Day?

International Women's Day is a global event which happens every year on 8 March.

It's to celebrate everything that women have achieved whilst also calling for men and women to be treated the same.

No one government, country, charity or group is responsible for it.

It's marked in lots of different ways too; from rallies to concerts and from festivals to fun runs.

In some countries, where it's an official holiday, it's traditional for men to give their mums, wives, girlfriends and colleagues flowers and small gifts.

It also has the same status as Mother's Day in certain countries.

How did International Women's Day start?

IWD has been happening for over a century.

The first gathering happened in 1911 and was supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

But before this, there were already campaigns for women's equality.

For example in the UK there were Suffragists and Suffragettes who were fighting for women's rights.

International Women's Day has been recognised by the United Nations since 1975.

Why do we have an International Women's Day?

Since the first IWD over a hundred years ago, there have been lots of changes for women around the world.

For example you might not know that women in the UK haven't always been able to vote.

But those who celebrate the day, say there is much more to be done to make men and women equal.

For example, many women still aren't paid the same as men who do the same jobs and on the IWD's official website it says "globally women's education, health and the violence against them is worse than that of men".

Of course celebrating women and fighting for equality doesn't just happen one day a year! But many think it's a good chance to highlight the issues.