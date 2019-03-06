BBC Young Reporter: Two finalists' amazing stories

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Jovita, 14, is one of the finalists in the BBC Young Reporter competition, who told her story of what it is like to be deaf in a hearing world

Later today, BBC Young Reporter will announce its winners from a list of 12 finalists.

The reporting competition, which aims to give young people a voice, was launched in November 2018 to help find the country's best budding young journalists.

Entrants were asked to submit original and personal stories that had never been told before, under the themes of My Life or My World.

There were over 1,500 entries from youngsters aged between 11 and 18 who all had stories that they wanted to broadcast across the BBC.

WATCH: Jake, 16, is a finalist in the BBC Young Reporter competition after telling his story of being the UK's first Makaton-friendly DJ

These were narrowed down to 12 finalists by a panel of BBC experts, including Newsround presenter Ricky Boleto.

Newsround has told the stories of two of the finalists - Jake (My Life) and Jovita (My World) - both of which you can watch on this page.

Tony Hall, who is the director-general of the BBC, said: "I've been seriously impressed by the standards they've set and I think we've definitely found some real talent for the future."

BBC Young Reporter a new, year-round project, which has built off the back off BBC School Report, which ran for the last 12 years.