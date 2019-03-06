Real Madrid and other winners who became losers

Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Ajax team celebrates after scoring a goal during UEFA Champions League

The king's of European football, Real Madrid, are out of the Champions League.

Their 1,011-day reign as European champions is over after being defeated last night by Dutch side Ajax, who claimed a stunning 4-1 victory in Madrid.

It's the Spanish team's worst defeat at home in their European history. They had previously won the hugely important club competition three times in a row.

To mark this dramatic moment in sporting history, we've taken a look at some other sensational ends to winning runs and remarkable records.

Usain Bolt pulling up injured in final race

Tom Jenkins/Getty Images Usain Bolt of Jamaica shouts out in agony as he stops running due to injury in the final of the mens 4 x 100m during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 at the Olympic Stadium in London

When it comes to winners, Usain Bolt's career was defined by a string of impressive victories on the track. He won 8 Olympic gold medals, 11 World Championships, 1 Commonwealth Games and loads more events.

However, during his last ever race in the final of the mens 4 x 100m relay, he fell over with an injury.

Earlier in the event, the great Jamaican sprinter was beaten by Justin Gatlin in the 100m final at the World Championships in London in July 2017.

Arsenal losing at United to end the 'Invincibles'

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Manchester United players celebrate during the FA Premiership match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on October 24, 2004

On October 24 2004 Manchester United ended the Arsenal 'Invincibles' run at 49 Premier League games. United won the match 2 - 0.

Unfortunately for the Arsenal players, they weren't able to show off their "50 not out" T-shirts they were apparently wearing underneath their shirts!

Sergio Garcia losing Masters Golf Tournament

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia played the worst round in the Masters history in 2018

Sergio Garcia had only won the Masters once in 2017, but in 2018 it seemed his luck had very much run out as he played one of the worst rounds in the tournament's history. On one hole he hit the ball into the water five - yes, FIVE - times!

His impressive swing was nowhere to be seen and he crashed out after only two rounds fifteen shots over par!

India finally win cricket test series in Australia for first time in 71 years

Jenny Evans/Getty Images India celebrate with the trophy after a 2-1 series win after the Fourth Test match in the series between Australia and India in January 2019

Now for a historic moment in cricket history, which celebrates a team that - instead of shattering a winning streak - have instead broken their incredibly long-running NOT WINNING streak.

India beat Australia in a recent cricket Test series, which was the first time since 1948!

They had failed to win a Test series in Australia in 11 previous attempts.

Are there any other sporting winning or losing streaks that you like? Let us know in the comments below.