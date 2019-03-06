play
Greta Thunberg: 16-year-old climate activist inspired international youth movement

Greta ThunbergAdam Berry / Getty Images
Fridays for Future is an international movement of students who, instead of attending their classes, take part in demonstrations demanding action against climate change

At just 16 years old, Greta Thunberg has started an international youth movement against climate change.

The Swedish teenager first staged a "School Strike for Climate" in front of the Swedish Parliament in August last year.

She continued to gain international attention after speaking at the U.N. Climate Talks in Poland last December.

Her strike has inspired students from around the world, leading tens of thousands of students from Germany, Japan, the UK, Australia and many more to join her #FridaysforFuture demonstrations.

The walkouts were seen as a chance to build towards a global day of school strikes on 15 March.

I realized no one is doing anything to prevent this from happening so then I have to do something

Greta Thunberg
A float featuring an effigy of climate activist Greta ThunbergLukas Schulze/Getty Images
A large float featuring of climate activist Greta Thunberg makes its way through the annual Rose Monday Carnival parade in Dusseldorf, Germany

we introverts can make our voices heard

Greta Thunberg

She told Rolling Stone magazine that the first woman to inspire her was Rosa Parks. "I learned she was an introvert, and I'm also an introvert," says Greta.

Talking about Rosa Parks, Greta explained how "one person can make such a huge difference."

Greta has been missing lessons every Friday to continue protesting outside the Swedish parliament.

Student protests in MunichAlexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Students protested in Germany for a better protection of the environment and of the climate

I can't vote, so this is one of the ways I can make my voice heard.

Greta Thunberg

