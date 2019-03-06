SheBelieves Cup: England win in Florida

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images The England Women's National Team poses with the trophy after winning the She Believes Cup at Raymond James Stadium on March 05, 2019 in Tampa, Florida

England's women have won the SheBelieves cup in the United States.

They were comfortable winners against Japan, in Florida - beating them 3-0 to finish top of the 4 team tournament.

It's the first time the side have won the SheBelieves Cup.

Head coach Phil Neville says there's more to come from his side with the World Cup just a few months away.

It was a sensational performance... It's great for everybody but I think we have bigger things to aim for. We will enjoy it but tomorrow we will look forward to the April camp." Phil Neville , Manager