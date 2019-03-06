SheBelieves Cup: England win in Florida

England's women have won the SheBelieves cup in the United States.
They were comfortable winners against Japan, in Florida - beating them 3-0 to finish top of the 4 team tournament.
It's the first time the side have won the SheBelieves Cup.
Head coach Phil Neville says there's more to come from his side with the World Cup just a few months away.
It was a sensational performance... It's great for everybody but I think we have bigger things to aim for. We will enjoy it but tomorrow we will look forward to the April camp."
