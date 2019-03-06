play
Watch Newsround

SheBelieves Cup: England win in Florida

Last updated at 06:50
comments
View Comments
The England Women's National Team poses with the trophy after winning the She Believes Cup at Raymond James Stadium on March 05, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
The England Women's National Team poses with the trophy after winning the She Believes Cup at Raymond James Stadium on March 05, 2019 in Tampa, Florida

England's women have won the SheBelieves cup in the United States.

They were comfortable winners against Japan, in Florida - beating them 3-0 to finish top of the 4 team tournament.

It's the first time the side have won the SheBelieves Cup.

Head coach Phil Neville says there's more to come from his side with the World Cup just a few months away.

It was a sensational performance... It's great for everybody but I think we have bigger things to aim for. We will enjoy it but tomorrow we will look forward to the April camp."

Phil Neville, Manager
Phil Neville head coach of England talks to players after the 2019 SheBelieves Cup match between England and JapanMike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Phil Neville head coach of England talks to players after the 2019 SheBelieves Cup match between England and Japan

More like this

Danny Murphy tells Newsround's Jenny Lawrence that there is an "abundance of good, young English talent being stifled because of the quality of the Premier League".
play
2:08

Match of the Day's Danny Murphy tells Jenny Lawrence what he thinks it means for the sport

Mike Dean.

Mike Dean and five other funny refereeing moments

PSV Eindhoven player Noni Madueke.
play
2:11

Why Noni Madueke rejected Manchester United for PSV Eindhoven

Comments

Top Stories

Kids with parking tickets

Air pollution: Should cars be banned outside schools?

comments
CBeebies star Justin Fletcher using Makaton.

What is Makaton?

comments
DJ Jay.
play
2:10

16-year-old Jake is the UK's first Makaton DJ

Newsround Home