Why a wheelchair toy makes a big difference

We all love playing with toys but when was the last time you saw a toy with a disability?

One charity - Toy Like Me - has made it its mission to change that with their latest product, a toy wheelchair for cuddly toys.

The charity say it's important that kids with disabilities see see toys in the toy box that look like them.

It helps with self-esteem and with making children feel included.

In 2016, Lego introduced a character with a wheelchair, Mattel have announced a Barbie with a prosthetic leg and Playmobil also have a set with a character in a wheelchair.

So it's hoped that toy makers have begun to listen.