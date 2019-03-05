play
Ocean pollution: Stop polluting our oceans or face disaster, warns WWF

Last updated at 07:54
A 'trash island' in the CaribbeanGetty Images
This is a 'trash island' in the Caribbean

The amount of plastics leaking into our oceans must be stopped, or there will be an environmental disaster.

That's the new warning from the world's largest wildlife and conversation charity, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

In a report, they've called for countries around the world to sign an agreement to end plastics leaking into the world's oceans by 2030.

The WWF's Head of Marine Policy, Dr Lyndsey Dodds, said: "This is a global problem that requires a global solution".

These school kids went to grill the government's top environment minister Michael Gove, to ask if politicians are doing enough.

Kids grill the Environment Secretary
The plastic problem

Almost half of all plastic products littering the world today were made after 2000.

plastic in the ocean.Getty Images

And, over 75 per cent of all plastic ever produced is already waste.

Plastic pollution kills wildlife, damages natural ecosystems, and contributes to climate change.

The WWF believe that the United Nations need to act in order to stop there being major issues with the food we eat and the air we breathe.

"Plastic is choking the planet, from emissions caused in its production to the animals harmed when it leaks into our oceans. Nature is not disposable, it is essential - we need it for our health, wealth and security. This is a global problem that requires a global solution. "

Dr Lyndsey Dodds, Head of Marine Policy, at WWF
WATCH: Martin finds out why plastic is a problem (Pictures from Greenpeace, Caroline Power and Blue Planet II/BBC iPlayer)

