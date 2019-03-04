Turtles and tortoises: Police rescue 1,500 wrapped in tape in Philippines

Bureau of Customs NAIA/Facebook The reptiles, found in abandoned luggage, had been individually wrapped in tape

Police have rescued more than 1,500 live turtles and tortoises found wrapped in tape at an airport in the Philippines.

The reptiles, found in four pieces of luggage, could have sold for more than 4.5 million pesos, which is around £60,000.

Police believe the bags were left behind after the owner found out about the strict penalties for illegal wildlife trafficking in the country.

If caught, they could face two years in jail and receive a fine.

Turtles and tortoises are often kept as exotic pets, but are also eaten in parts of Asia

A total of 1,529 turtles and tortoises of different species were found in four bags at the airport in Manila on Sunday.

Some of the animals were of the rare Sulcata Tortoise species - which are recognised as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red list of Threatened species.

The red-eared Slider turtle was also among the reptiles found.

The animals have now been handed over to the Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit to be looked after.

The animals had been packed into boxes, then placed inside suitcases

Turtles and tortoises are often kept as exotic pets, but are sometimes also used as a form of traditional medicine or served as food across parts of Asia.

Tortoises are land animals while turtles can live on land and in water.

Last week, 3,300 pig-nosed turtles were smuggled into Malaysia, Southeast Asia, by boat - though this attempt was stopped by Malaysian authorities.