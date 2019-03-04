play
Watch Newsround

Turtles and tortoises: Police rescue 1,500 wrapped in tape in Philippines

Last updated at 13:11
comments
View Comments
Turtles found at the NAIABureau of Customs NAIA/Facebook
The reptiles, found in abandoned luggage, had been individually wrapped in tape

Police have rescued more than 1,500 live turtles and tortoises found wrapped in tape at an airport in the Philippines.

The reptiles, found in four pieces of luggage, could have sold for more than 4.5 million pesos, which is around £60,000.

Police believe the bags were left behind after the owner found out about the strict penalties for illegal wildlife trafficking in the country.

If caught, they could face two years in jail and receive a fine.

Turtles found at the NAIABureau of Customs NAIA/Facebook
Turtles and tortoises are often kept as exotic pets, but are also eaten in parts of Asia

A total of 1,529 turtles and tortoises of different species were found in four bags at the airport in Manila on Sunday.

Some of the animals were of the rare Sulcata Tortoise species - which are recognised as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red list of Threatened species.

The red-eared Slider turtle was also among the reptiles found.

The animals have now been handed over to the Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit to be looked after.

Turtles found at the NAIABureau of Customs NAIA/Facebook
The animals had been packed into boxes, then placed inside suitcases

Turtles and tortoises are often kept as exotic pets, but are sometimes also used as a form of traditional medicine or served as food across parts of Asia.

Tortoises are land animals while turtles can live on land and in water.

Last week, 3,300 pig-nosed turtles were smuggled into Malaysia, Southeast Asia, by boat - though this attempt was stopped by Malaysian authorities.

More like this

Tiny radiated tortoise nibbles half a grape
play

This tiny tortoise eating a grape is cutest thing you'll see today

Olive ridley sea turtles
play
0:39

Baby sea turtles released in to the wild in Mexico

Bank the turtle
play

Vets find 1,000 coins in poorly turtle's belly

turtle fitted with camera
play
0:22

Turtle's-eye view on conservation work

Comments

Top Stories

Young footballers going abroad

Why are young UK football players moving abroad?

comments
Kevin Clifton

Strictly 2019: The full professional line-up revealed

comments
Waves crashing against a harbour as result of Storm Freya.

Storm Freya: What is happening?

comments
27
Newsround Home