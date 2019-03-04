Strictly 2019: The full professional line-up revealed

Strictly Come Dancing has announced which professional dancers will be in the next series.

Pasha has already announced he's quit the show, but most of the other pros we know and love are back.

Kevin Clifton

Despite having a new job, Kevin Clifton will be returning.

He'd made it to five finals before finally winning last year with Stacey Dooley.

Oti Mabuse

Although Oti's smashed it as a captain on The Greatest Dancer, she'll also be part of Strictly again.

She's been a pro on the show since 2015.

AJ Pritchard

AJ will also be back.

He's been in three series now and has made the semi-final every year.

Aljaž Škorjanec, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice

They'll be up against some other familiar faces, including Aljaž, Giovanni and Gorka.

Anton Du Beke

Strictly wouldn't be the same without Anton du Beke who's also been confirmed for 2019.

Graziano Di Prima

Graziano is also in the line-up. 2018 was his first year and he made it to week five in the competition with radio presenter Vick Hope.

Nadiya Bychkova, Janette Manrara and Amy Dowden

Amy, Janette and Nadiya will be back along with Katya and Strictly's longest serving female professional dancer Karen.

Karen Clifton

They'll be joined by Dianne who was a runner-up with Joe Sugg last year.

Dianne Buswell

Last year's newbie dancers Luba, Johannes and Neil are also in the 2019 line-up.

Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Johannes Radebe

What do you think of the line-up? Who do you think would be the best partner to have? And most importantly, who do you think is going to lift the Glitterball trophy in the next series?