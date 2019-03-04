play
Watch Newsround

Southeast of US hit by tornadoes

Last updated at 09:44
comments
View Comments
A house in Alabama damaged by a tornadoSCOTT FILLMER/REUTERS

A series of tornadoes have struck parts of America.

Rescue teams are working hard to help those who've been affected in the US states of Alabama and Georgia.

Thousands of homes have been left without power.

Some people have been injured and at least 22 people have died.

Officials have said they're dealing with a "catastrophic" situation.

The National Weather Service recorded winds of up to 165 miles per hour.

A tornado in AlabamaAFP PHOTO / JUSTIN MERRITT via INSTAGRAM

What is a tornado?

Tornadoes form when warm, moist air meets cold, dry air. A thunder cloud may also begin to build.

The warm air rises and as winds move around each other at different heights and speeds, a spiral of spinning air forms known as a vortex.

When it hits the ground, that is when it is called a tornado.

The air in a vortex spins at over 480 km/h (300 mph).

A tornado can last from several seconds to more than an hour and may travel dozens of miles.

More like this

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Tornado in Italy
play
0:39

Tornado in Italy captured from moving car

Colorado tornado
play
0:52

Storm chasers film anti-cyclonic tornado hitting Colorado

A hurricane

What's the difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons?

Comments

Top Stories

Young footballers going abroad

Why are young UK football players moving abroad?

comments
Kevin Clifton

Strictly 2019: The full professional line-up revealed

comments
Waves crashing against a harbour as result of Storm Freya.

Storm Freya: What is happening?

comments
27
Newsround Home