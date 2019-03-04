play
Watch Newsround

Dancing on Ice: Brian McFadden leaves the show

Last updated at 06:38
comments
View Comments
Bryan McFaddenGetty Images

Brian McFadden is the latest celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice.

It means the singer's missed out on a place in the final.

All of the judges chose to save Saara Alto in a dramatic skate-off which saw Brian take a tumble on the ice.

"We have had such a great time" Brian said.

He's left the show despite earning some of his highest marks in the competition.

After being awarded 36.5 out of 40 for his second skate, he said "I can go home happy now."

Saara will be joined in the final by reality TV star Wes Nelson and former Strictly dancer James Jordan.

Who do you think will win?

Wes Nelson, Saara Alto and James JordanGetty Images/WireImage

More like this

Melody Thornton

Dancing on Ice: Melody Thornton leaves the show

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins 'blocked from Dancing on Ice WhatsApp'

'Dancing on Ice' logo

Dancing on Ice: Jane Danson and Ryan Sidebottom voted off

Dancing on Ice 2019 stars

Dancing On Ice 2019: Which celebrities are in it?

Comments

Top Stories

Young footballers going abroad

Why are young UK football players moving abroad?

comments
Waves crashing against a harbour as result of Storm Freya.

Storm Freya: what is happening?

comments
27
US astronaut Anne McClain

Here's what you need to know about the Crew Dragon test-flight

Newsround Home