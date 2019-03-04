Dancing on Ice: Brian McFadden leaves the show

Getty Images

Brian McFadden is the latest celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice.

It means the singer's missed out on a place in the final.

All of the judges chose to save Saara Alto in a dramatic skate-off which saw Brian take a tumble on the ice.

"We have had such a great time" Brian said.

He's left the show despite earning some of his highest marks in the competition.

After being awarded 36.5 out of 40 for his second skate, he said "I can go home happy now."

Saara will be joined in the final by reality TV star Wes Nelson and former Strictly dancer James Jordan.

Who do you think will win?