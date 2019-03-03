Captain Marvel actress is allergic to co-star

Getty Images

It seems even superheroes have problems like the rest of us.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has revealed that she's highly allergic to cats, and couldn't even be in the same room as the feline star of the film - Reggie.

Larson told an American magazine - Entertainment Weekly about her problem on set. She said: 'It became this joke because the crew would watch me all day doing crazy stunts.

'But then the cat showed up on set and I was like, "We need to have a plan! We need to have a conversation!"

It is thought that the directors of the film had to think of ways around the problem - from a computer-generated cat to a cat puppet.

Reggie, the tabby cat that stars in the film, apparently worked with a stand-in actor in a different room to Brie to avoid making her allergies worse.

Reggie was a hit with Brie's co-star Samuel L. Jackson though who said 'You give them a snack. Next time they see you, it's like, "Oh, that's the dude with the snacks!"'.