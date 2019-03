We know lots of you care about our planet so, if you had the chance, what would you ask those in charge of looking after it?

A group of school pupils have been able to do just that!

They were chosen to meet the Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, in London because they've done a lot of work in their village and school to clear up litter.

They asked him about plans for a Deposit Return Scheme in England which should mean more plastic bottles are recycled.