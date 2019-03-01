Storm Freya: Where will be affected?

Getty Images

A massive storm is set to hit the UK this weekend. It's called storm Freya.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Wales, the North of England and the South West of England for Sunday night.

That means that there could be strong winds of up to 80 mph and weather experts are advising people to stay in doors.

It follows a really warm February, where record breaking temperatures of 21 Celsius were recorded.

What is a yellow weather warning?

A yellow weather warning means the weather is likely to have some impact, for example travel disruption.

Lots of people will be able to carry on as normal but others will be directly affected.

People are advised to keep an eye out for the latest forecast to work out how much they might be impacted.

In most cases, Met Office will put out specific advice or issues to watch out for as part of their weather warnings.

Why do storms have names?

The Met Office decided to start giving storms boys and girls names back in 2014, in the same way they do in America.

The first windstorm to be named was Abigail on 10 November 2015.

The Met Office hoped that naming big storms will make people more aware of them and how dangerous they can be.

They think it will be easier to follow the progress of a storm on the TV, radio, or on social media, if it has a name.

Derrick Ryall, from the Met Office, said: "We have seen how naming storms elsewhere in the world raises awareness of severe weather before it strikes."

