Comic Relief 2019: Little Mix and friends have reached the top of Kilimanjaro

It's official, Jade Thirwall, Shirely Ballas and the team have reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro!

For the past eight days, nine celebrities have been climbing Africa's highest mountain in African country, Tanzania.

The team included some familiar faces such as Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Thirwall from Little Mix, TV star Dani Dyer and Stricty Come Dancing's Shirely Ballas.

They've been climbing to raise money for Comic Relief.

The team also included BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker who is the tallest person in the group.

Comic Relief tweeted out that he would have been the tallest man in the whole continent of Africa when they reached the top... which is true-ish (okay, they were definitely joking).

This is the second time a group of celebrities have climbed the mountain for Comic Relief. The first time it happened was a long time ago, 10 years in fact!

Cheryl (before she was on The Greatest Dancer), Gary Barlow and Fearne Cotton were some of the celebrities who did the climb last time - ask your parents, older family members, etc.

We're still waiting on footage from the top of the mountain but will let know as soon as it comes.