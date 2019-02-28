St. David's Day: How are you celebrating?

Getty

Today is St. David's Day.

It's the day when the people of Wales, and others around the world, celebrate their patron saint, St David.

On this day, many people choose to wear Welsh national symbols, like a daffodil or leek.

Children enjoy traditional Welsh dances, sing Welsh folk songs and recite Welsh poems, and take part in school concerts or eisteddfodau.

We want to know how you are celebrating! Send in your videos or comment below.

If you are talking about it in class, you can email us to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk