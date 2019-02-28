play
Watch Newsround

St. David's Day: How are you celebrating?

Last updated at 13:25
image of a girl in national welsh dressGetty

Today is St. David's Day.

It's the day when the people of Wales, and others around the world, celebrate their patron saint, St David.

On this day, many people choose to wear Welsh national symbols, like a daffodil or leek.

Children enjoy traditional Welsh dances, sing Welsh folk songs and recite Welsh poems, and take part in school concerts or eisteddfodau.

We want to know how you are celebrating! Send in your videos or comment below.

If you are talking about it in class, you can email us to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

Are you ready to send your stuff?

We're sorry, you need to be under 13 years old to use this for now.

the rules.

Comments

Top Stories

US President Donald Trump (L) speaks with North Korea"s leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019.

No deal reached at US-North Korea summit

comments
1
Pakistan soldiers by what Pakistan says is a downed Indian jet

What's happening in Kashmir?

Images from Roald Dahl books

Roald Dahl inspires book of rude words

comments
1
Newsround Home