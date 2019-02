The music for Star Wars: A New Hope has been named the best film theme tune of all time.

The poll, run by BBC Music Magazine and Radio Times, asked 2000 people which films they thought had the most epic music.

Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and Jurassic Park came in second, third, and fourth place.

Do you agree with them? Would you vote for something completely different? Let us know what you think.