Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un: Why could the US and North Korea not reach a deal?

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have met for talks in Vietnam.

There was an expectation that they would announce some form of peace deal.

The main topic of discussion was whether North Korea will ever agree to give up its nuclear weapons, which is something the countries have argued about in the past.

But the White House says no agreement has been reached, with the US president saying it wasn't "appropriate" as there hadn't been enough progress on denuclearisation for the US to agree.

Mr Trump said "we had the papers ready to be signed" - the original White House programme for the day even planned a "Joint Agreement Signing Ceremony" - but this was cancelled, and the meeting cut short.

There has been no word from Mr Kim following the talks.

Why could Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un not reach an agreement?

At their last meeting back in June 2018, the two leaders signed a document promising the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula, but there has been uncertainly around what exactly both sides mean by denuclearisation.

Washington has previously said North Korea must give up its nuclear weapons, but analysts say Mr Kim thinks of "denuclearisation of the entire Korean peninsula" as meaning the removal of US troops, who protect South Korea under Washington's nuclear umbrella.

The main issue during these talks was on the subject of sanctions, and the reason no agreement could be agreed at this week's summit.

What are sanctions? A sanction is a threatened penalty for disobeying a law or rule. Examples of these include a ban on exports from North Korea to other countries. The idea is to starve North Korea of fuel and income for its weapons programmes.

The US President said that the North Korean leader was willing to dismantle North Korea's Yongbyon facility, which is at the heart of the nation's nuclear programme.

But is problem was Mr Kim apparently wanted "all the sanctions" lifted in exchange, which isn't something Mr Trump was willing to agree to.

The US wants full nuclear disarmament before sanctions on the North can be lifted.

What is likely to happen next?

So far there has also been no commitment between both leaders to hold a third summit, but White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said their respective teams "look forward to meeting in the future".

The US President said he was still "optimistic" and that the talks had left the two nations "in a position to have a really good outcome" in the future.

What does this mean for the relationship between North Korea and South Korea?

In April last year the leaders of North and South Korea met for the first time in 10 years, shaking hands at the border, and then holding hands as they crossed the military line between the two countries.

This was the first time a North Korean leader had set foot in the country of South Korea in 65 years, and showed a relaxing of tensions between the countries.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been on something of a personal mission to achieve a breakthrough with North Korea.

He has had his own landmark meetings with Kim Jong-un, but as Mr Moon can only serve one term in office, time could be running out for him to reach a deal with North Korea.

South Korea would have a lot to lose if North Korea decided to walk away from negotiations completely.

When Mr Trump was asked what he will say to South Korea's President Moon Jae-in following this summit, he said he'd be calling the leaders very soon.

"I like President Moon very much... we have a great relationship," said Mr Trump. "Believe it or not I have a great relationship with almost every leader but some take advantage of our country.

"We'll be calling Moon very soon and he'll be one of the first calls, I'll be calling Abe of Japan [too]. Moon is working very hard - he'd love to see a deal, he's been very helpful."