SheBelieves Cup: England beat Brazil to win opening game



Beth Mead's spectacular winner helped England come from behind to beat Brazil 2-1 in the opening game of the SheBelieves Cup.

Things weren't looking good for England at halftime after a controversial penalty from Brazil's Andressa Alves left England playing catch up.

But Ellen White managed to level the score early in the second half, before Mead's brilliant long-range goal gave England the win.

The Lionesses will take on the USA on Saturday, before going up against Japan on Tuesday.

Maciel Mota of Brazil is tackled by Isobel Christiansen of England

The team's manager Phil Neville said it had been "a really tough game".

"I had a lot of tired players but the determination in the second half was as good as I've seen as manager," he said.

A year after taking the job, Neville has now won eight of his 13 games in charge of the Lionesses.

Speaking out about penalty awarded against his team, he added: "I thought it wasn't a penalty. There will be VAR at the World Cup so decisions like that will be better."

What is the SheBelieves Cup?

Last year England lost out, with the USA being crowed the 2018 winners. But could 2019 be England's year?

The tournament first took place in 2016 as part of US Soccer's #SheBelieves campaign, which aims to inspire women and girls - both inside and outside of sport.

Previously it brought together the top four sides in the Fifa world rankings - USA, Germany, France and England - but, this year, 2011 World Cup winners Japan, and Brazil who are 10th in the rankings, will compete for the trophy.

The USA are defending champions and two-time winners. France are the only other side to have lifted the trophy.

Ellen White of England celebrates after scoring her sides first goal during the macth in Chester, Pennsylvania.

England's manager Phil Neville has said that even though the SheBelieves Cup is an invitational event, the results are crucial with the Women's World Cup only three months away.

If England can come out with good results against the USA and Japan it should give them confidence, with both countries in their group for France 2019.

You can watch England v USA on Saturday (21:45 GMT) live on BBC Two, while their match with Japan is on BBC Four at 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.