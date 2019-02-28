Prince William and Kate get active with kids on visit to Northern Ireland

Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been getting outdoors with kids on day 1 of their visit to Northern Ireland.

They are visiting Belfast, Fermanagh and Ballymena on the two-day trip which focuses on young people.

Their visit began with a spot of football as they met at Windsor Park stadium, the home of the Irish Football Association (IFA).

They showed off their ball skills as they got on the pitch with players from the "Shooting Stars" program which encourages girls to play football.

They were even presented with Northern Ireland football shirts for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Next, the trip took a more adventurous turn as Prince William and Kate visited the Roscor Youth Village, an outdoors centre that supports young people and helps them gain new skills.

There, the Duke and Duchess tried their hands at archery and kayaking.

And while Kate helped with getting tents set up, Prince William took a turn on an obstacle course.

The day ended with a party at Belfast's Empire Music Hall, celebrating some young people who are making a difference in Northern Ireland.