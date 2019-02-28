play
Prince William and Kate get active with kids on visit to Northern Ireland

Last updated at 07:07
Duchess of Cambridge hugs a girl.Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been getting outdoors with kids on day 1 of their visit to Northern Ireland.

They are visiting Belfast, Fermanagh and Ballymena on the two-day trip which focuses on young people.

Their visit began with a spot of football as they met at Windsor Park stadium, the home of the Irish Football Association (IFA).

They showed off their ball skills as they got on the pitch with players from the "Shooting Stars" program which encourages girls to play football.

Three children hold NI football shirts for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.Getty Images

They were even presented with Northern Ireland football shirts for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Next, the trip took a more adventurous turn as Prince William and Kate visited the Roscor Youth Village, an outdoors centre that supports young people and helps them gain new skills.

Kate laughs on board a kayak with a group of children.Getty Images

There, the Duke and Duchess tried their hands at archery and kayaking.

And while Kate helped with getting tents set up, Prince William took a turn on an obstacle course.

Prince William balances on a beam, supported by children, as part of an obstacle courseGetty Images

The day ended with a party at Belfast's Empire Music Hall, celebrating some young people who are making a difference in Northern Ireland.


