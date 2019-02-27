Kashmir: Why are India and Pakistan fighting?
India and Pakistan are neighbours but they both claim to own the same area of land called Kashmir.
This disagreement's been going on for over seven decades - and three wars have been fought over it.
The issue's come back in the news again after an attack by a Pakistani terrorist group on a group of Indian police in February. Since then there have been attacks from both Indian and Pakistani sides.
People are worried that the recent troubles might encourage more fighting between the two countries.