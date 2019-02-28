Yorkshire pudding is crowned nation's favourite regional food

Getty Images

The Yorkshire pudding has been named the nation's favourite regional dish.

Second place went to cream tea (from Cornwall/Devon), with Cornish pasty (Cornwall), Tikka Masala (Glasgow) and Bakewell tart (Yorkshire) finishing off the top five.

The poll done by Privilege Insurance also found that only half of those who chose the Yorkshire pudding as their favourite actually know how to make it. (So we've included a handy recipe at the bottom of this article, if you'd like to have a go at making them!)

Getty Images These were the other dishes to make up the nation's top five regional dishes - Cornish pasty, cream team, Bakewell tart and tikka masala

So we want to know, what are your favourite regional dishes? Is there a special delicacy that is particular to the area where you live that you just love to eat? Is there a dish from your area that you really don't like to eat?

Let us know in the comments below!