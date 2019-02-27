Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield have been revealed

The newest generation of Pokemon games have been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield is set in a make-believe place called Galar which quite a few people are saying is inspired by England.

Pokemon/YouTube Does this look like an English countryside?

Loads of people have also made pretty funny jokes about Pokemon running loose in very British places.

Imagine Pokemon running around in your local supermarket? Of finding a Pokemon hiding away in your favourite restaurant?

Unfortunately the game probably won't feature any of that but the scenery and buildings are designed to give off a very British feel.

The game also will feature three new Pokemon characters - Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble.

According to the Pokemon social media accounts:

Grookey is "a mischievous Pokémon is full of boundless curiosity."

Pokemon/YouTube Check out Grookey

Scorbunny is "always running about, bursting with energy."

Pokemon / YouTube Check out those ears!

But what about Sobble? Well, the makers say that Sobble "is a bit timid, shooting out attacks as it hides itself in the water."

Pokemon/YouTube Don't be sad Sobble, England isn't that bad!

This game is the next game after Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be out around the world later this year.

