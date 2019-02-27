Tonight Jupiter is going to 'kiss' the moon...curious?

Getty Images Love is in the air (or at least, it would be if there was any air in space)

One's a rocky satellite who's surface can be as cold as minus 173 C! The other is a gas giant that often records minus 145 C.

But not even these freezing cold temperatures can fan the flames of love, when it comes to Jupiter and the moon.

The two will appear to 'kiss' tonight, when the giant planet and crescent moon are less than 2 degrees apart.

The moon will appear to be right above the giant planet in what astronomers call a "conjunction" (that's a meeting or passing of two or more celestial bodies).

This isn't the first time the moon and Jupiter have 'kissed'.

In 2013 they appeared to come very close together, and from South America it looked like they'd touched, but in other parts of the world it wasn't quite close enough for a proper kiss.

Why is the moon kissing Jupiter? All planets orbits are all slightly different, so they don't follow exact same line. From Earth, it often looks like planets are closer to each other in the sky, than at others. But while it looks like they're just a few degrees apart, in reality the planets are hundreds of millions of kilometres apart.

Where can we see the big kiss?

If the skies are clear tonight there's a good chance we in the northern hemisphere will be able to see it.

The advice is to get up an hour before sunrise - in the UK that's 05.50 - and look out for the crescent moon. Jupiter will be the bright dot nearby.

The best kiss-cam view is said to be from the United States, where Jupiter will appear just below the moon.

Getty Images Can you spot Jupiter? It's the tiny white dot in the top left-hand corner.

But sadly it might not appear quite as intimate an encounter from the UK, with Jupiter looking a bit further away.

This unusual sight is due to play out over several days, so hopefully you'll get a chance to catch it.

If this unlikely romance hasn't tugged at your heart strings, you can always be on the lookout for some other spectacular sights in the starry sky.

Saturn and Venus will also be visible - look to the lower-left of the Moon for Saturn, while Venus will be closer to the horizon.