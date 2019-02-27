Radio 1's Big Weekend: Miley Cyrus, Little Mix and Zara Larsson headline acts

Getty Images Little Mix have been announced as one of the headliners for the Big Weekend

Radio 1 have revealed some of the big names performing at 2019's Big Weekend - a festival that takes place each year in different places around the UK.

This year the festival will run from 25 to 26 May in Middlesbrough, and some big acts have already been announced.

Check out the acts that have been revealed below!

Big Weekend Acts Miley Cyrus

The 1975

Little Mix

Mabel

Zara Larsson

Khalid

Little Mix tweeted "Guess the cats out of the bag @BBCR1 #BigWeekend, we are coming for you!!"

Lots of people are delighted that the festival is taking place in Stewart Park, Marton near Middlesbrough.

Rebecca Stone tweeted, "Mad that the big weekend is up in Boro, can you imagine Miley Cyrus just chillin and eating a Parmo 😂"

Parmo is short for Teesside Parmesan - a bread and meat dish covered in cheese - which is popular in Middlesbrough.

Getty Images The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer is one of the acts performing

But some were frustrated that the location was not closer to where they live.

Steve Connor tweeted, "Great another one up North, just a few miles from the 2017 Big Weekend. Not exactly fair distribution is it?"

Another disappointed fan said "Relatively disappointed you've chosen Wales ONLY 3 times out of 21 events.... Not to mention you've only chosen Scotland and Northern Ireland 3 times each as well..."

Radio 1 changes the location of the Big Weekend festival each year and offers priority tickets to people local to the chosen venue.

Last year the event was held across four sites across the UK - Coventry, Swansea, Belfast and Perth - but this year sees it return to just one location.

