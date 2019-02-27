play
Watch Newsround

Radio 1's Big Weekend: Miley Cyrus, Little Mix and Zara Larsson headline acts

Last updated at 10:10
Little MixGetty Images
Little Mix have been announced as one of the headliners for the Big Weekend

Radio 1 have revealed some of the big names performing at 2019's Big Weekend - a festival that takes place each year in different places around the UK.

This year the festival will run from 25 to 26 May in Middlesbrough, and some big acts have already been announced.

Check out the acts that have been revealed below!

Little Mix tweeted "Guess the cats out of the bag @BBCR1 #BigWeekend, we are coming for you!!"

Lots of people are delighted that the festival is taking place in Stewart Park, Marton near Middlesbrough.

Rebecca Stone tweeted, "Mad that the big weekend is up in Boro, can you imagine Miley Cyrus just chillin and eating a Parmo 😂"

Parmo is short for Teesside Parmesan - a bread and meat dish covered in cheese - which is popular in Middlesbrough.

Miley CyrusGetty Images
The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer is one of the acts performing

But some were frustrated that the location was not closer to where they live.

Steve Connor tweeted, "Great another one up North, just a few miles from the 2017 Big Weekend. Not exactly fair distribution is it?"

Another disappointed fan said "Relatively disappointed you've chosen Wales ONLY 3 times out of 21 events.... Not to mention you've only chosen Scotland and Northern Ireland 3 times each as well..."

Radio 1 changes the location of the Big Weekend festival each year and offers priority tickets to people local to the chosen venue.

Last year the event was held across four sites across the UK - Coventry, Swansea, Belfast and Perth - but this year sees it return to just one location.

What do you think of the headliners? Is there anyone else you're hoping to see?

Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Greg James
play
1:37

Greg James gets ready for new Radio 1 Breakfast Show

Joe and Dianne.
play
0:16

Radio 1's Greg James gets the Strictly audience to fist pump

Radio 1 held a massive party for 100 young carers in Oxfordshire to celebrate Christmas. See how they pulled it off in this video.
play
2:19

See how Radio 1 managed to pull off an amazing Xmas party for young carers in Oxfordshire

Comments

Top Stories

Girl in Northern Ireland.

'My hedge separates the north and the Republic of Ireland'

comments
1
Sign at the Irish border.

Why is the Irish border a Brexit issue?

comments
Gatwick Airport

Earthquake in London near Gatwick Airport

comments
2
Newsround Home