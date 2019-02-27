Small earthquake recorded in London near Gatwick Airport

Getty Images

Did you feel a few tremors in the night?

A small earthquake was recorded in the early hours of Wednesday morning near London's Gatwick Airport.

Parts of West Sussex and Surrey reported feeling shakes and hearing loud thuds.

Readings from the British Geographical Survey - who report and measure earthquakes - showed an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was recorded about 10 miles away from Gatwick Airport at 3:30am.

Small earthquakes like this are quite common and they should not be a cause for concern.

Lots of people took to Twitter to report shaking and being woken from their sleep.

But there appears to be no damage as a result of the earthquake, and schools are open as usual in the area.

There was a small earthquake this morning near Gatwick Airport! School is open! 😉 Tower Bridge Primary School

