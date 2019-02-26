What is 5G and when will the UK get it?

Superfast 5G internet is coming to the UK this year and promises speeds much faster than we have now.

You've probably seen the 4G or 3G icon on your phone - that's what connects it you the internet when you're out and about.

5G is the new version of this and is short for fifth generation mobile networks.

It's all about making internet connections faster and enabling more devices to access the mobile internet at the same time.

Big tech companies are getting excited, showing off their latest phones and gadgets that will take advantage of the new mobile network.