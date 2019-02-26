We have been to Northern Ireland to meet children whose lives could be affected by changes to how the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is managed.

James travels across the Irish border to train with a football team and has ambitions to become a professional player. But he is worried that changes to how to border is managed - and how easily he's able to cross it - might make it more difficult to him to be scouted.

"After Brexit, I'm worried that crossing the border will become far more difficult than it is now because I might have to show my passport crossing the border to go play football over the other side for my football team," he said.