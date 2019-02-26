One of the big Brexit issues being discussed at the moment is how the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will work once the UK has left the European Union (EU).

At the moment, people can travel freely across this border, as countries on both sides of the boundary are part of the EU. But this movement won't automatically be able to happen as freely once the UK has left the EU, as Northern Ireland is part of the UK, while the Republic of Ireland will remain an EU country.

The Department of Education and Skills in the Republic of Ireland told Newsround that about 500 children travel across the border to go to school every day.

Education officials have said they are working to ensure children will still be able to travel easily across the border for school.