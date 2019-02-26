What is 5G and when will the UK get it?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What can you do with 5G?

Superfast 5G internet is coming to the UK this year and promises speeds much faster than we have now.

You've probably seen the 4G or 3G icon on your phone - that's what connects you to the internet when you're out and about.

5G is the new version of this and is short for fifth generation mobile networks.

It's all about making internet connections faster and enabling more devices to access the mobile internet at the same time.

Big tech companies are getting excited and have been showing off their latest phones and gadgets that will take advantage of the new mobile network.



Whatever you do now with you phones, you'll be able to do faster and better with 5G.

Mobile gamers will have less delay - or latency - when pressing a button on a controller and seeing the effect on screen.

Films will download in seconds and mobile video should be glitch-free - good news for video callers!

And experts think 5G will be a game changer for driverless vehicles, giving them a better connection to communicate with each other, read live map and get traffic info.

How fast will it be?

Experts think that eventually 5G speeds will be about 100 times faster than standard 4G, or 30 times faster than advanced 4G - a huge difference to what we're used to now.

But as it's a new technology , users might not notice higher speeds at first.

It's likely to be used by companies to boost the capacity on current 4G networks. It will be 2020 when the 5G really kicks off and we might have to wait until 2022 until most of the UK has good 5G.

Will I need a 5G phone?

You'll need a device that's 5G compatible to be able to use it. Lots of tech companies have been revealing their new 5G phones since early 2019 ready for people to buy them and be ready for 5G when it comes to the UK later in 2019.

