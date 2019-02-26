Max and Keira's new law: How organ donation in England is expected to change

family photos Keira sadly lost her life, but her heart donation saved Max's - their story has helped change the way that people donate their organs in England

The story of two children has inspired the UK Parliament to change the way organs are donated in England.

Max's life was saved after he had an organ donation from Keira, who sadly died when she was nine.

Her donated organs saved four people in total.

Now Max is much better, and his story has inspired many people to sign up to the organ donor register.

Last year, Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to pass a law to make sure more adults are signed up to the organ donor register.

Before, if adults wanted to donate their organs after they died to somebody who needs them, they would have to sign up to a special list called the organ donor register.

In Wales, adults were put on the list automatically instead of having signing up. This is expected to be the same in England from 2020. New legislation named Max and Keira's law is expected to clear its final hurdle in Parliament today.

But you are only allowed to go on the register if you are over 18. If you are younger, you can tell your parents what you'd like to happen but they would make the final decision.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Last year, Ricky went to interview Max about his story

There is still an option to take an adult off the list - they would just need to tell the NHS, but it is hoped that because people are automatically signed up, more lives will be saved.

"When I read your inspirational story, I knew I had to act to change the organ donation rules to an opt-out system," Prime Minister Theresa May told Max

At the moment, there are 6,000 people on the transplant waiting list in the UK - this means they are waiting for an organ donation that will potentially save their lives.

Max and Keira's families have been encouraging this law.

Keira's family has also set up a charity in memory of their daughter to help other families who have lost a loved one.