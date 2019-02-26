Brendan Rodgers: Celtic or Leicester City?

Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is expected to be confirmed as Leicester City's new manager after holding talks with the Premier League club after Claude Puel was sacked at the weekend.

"Brendan has indicated that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further" Celtic have said in a statement.

Celtic are currently eight points ahead of rivals Rangers in the league.

Since arriving at the club in summer 2016 he has helped the club win two Scottish Premierships, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups.

They have also reached the group stages of the Champions League in his first two seasons, but were knocked out in the third qualifying round this year.

Last week , they were knocked out of the Europa League at the last-32 stage for the second season running after losing to Valencia.

However, for many Celtic fans this is the news they have been dreading. They can't understand why he would want to leave at this stage of the season as they are on course to win the treble treble.

But it has been reported that there have been issues between Rodgers and the club's board at the start of the season over transfers so some have been expecting him to go.

What do you think - we want to hear from you? Let us know what you think - send us in your comments or send us your opinion on a video!