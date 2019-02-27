play
Watch Newsround

Joe Cornish: I came up with The Kid Who Would Be King when I was 12

Last updated at 11:49
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Watch : The Kid Who Would Be King: De'Graft catches up with the stars

Imagine coming up with the idea of a film now and growing up to see it come to life?

That's exactly what happened to director and actor Joe Cornish - the brains behind 'The King Who Would Be King.'

Louis Serkis as Alexander and Dean Chuamoo as BeddersTwentieth Century Fox
Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Alexander and Dean Chuamoo as Bedders

The 'King Who Would Be King' is a modern day version of the legendary story of King Arthur's sword.

In the film, main character Alexander Elliot pulls the sword from a stone and becomes the rightful heir to throne - whilst having to deal with the everyday pressures of school.

The cast stood around a rock trying to cast a spellTwentieth Century Fox
The film even has a modern day Merlin!

The film mixes all things magical and mystical with the present day.

There's even a part where the two main characters meet Merlin, a mystical wizard, in a chicken shop!

Louis Ashbourne Serkis who plays the main character Alex told De'Graft that his character is bullied in the film. However, he also let us know that bullies never win in the end.

Can we say more? Probably not - spoilers!

More like this

The Lion King Disney poster of Simba

The Lion King: What do we know about the new Disney movie?

Angry Birds Movie 2 poster.

Angry Birds 2: What we know so far

King Kong puppet
play
0:57

King Kong musical: Giant 900kg puppet to appear on Broadway stage

Comments

Top Stories

Girl in Northern Ireland.

'My hedge separates the north and the Republic of Ireland'

comments
1
Sign at the Irish border.

Why is the Irish border a Brexit issue?

comments
Little Mix

Radio 1 announces headline acts for their Big Weekend

comments
Newsround Home