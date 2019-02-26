Strictly's Kevin has a new job

Getty Images

Strictly's Kevin Clifton has confirmed he's going to be a judge on ITV special All Time Musicals.

He announced the news on his Instagram page saying "Delighted to announce I will be on the judging panel for All Star Musicals on ITV alongside Elaine Paige, @kchenoweth and @astonishingtrev," he said.

The show will be hosted by former I'm A Celebrity contestant and Doctor Who star, John Barrowman - who's also performed in lots of musicals.

The new show starts in the Spring and will see seven celebrities performing famous musical theatre songs in the West End in front of a live audience.

Kevin Clifton Instagram

But what about Kevin's future on Strictly Come Dancing?

Kevin's been on Strictly for 6 years. He's been in four Finals and came 7th with partner Susan Calman in 2017.

But 2018 was his year, and he won with Stacey Dooley. Go Kevin!

Stacey and Kevin proved to be the viewers' favourites

So will he make a triumphant return in 2019? Or will he leave the show while he's at the top?

A Strictly spokesperson told Newsround "The professional dancer line up for 2019 will be announced in due course."

In other words, we'll just have to wait and see.......