Strictly's Kevin has a new job

Strictly's Kevin Clifton has confirmed he's going to be a judge on ITV special All Time Musicals.
He announced the news on his Instagram page saying "Delighted to announce I will be on the judging panel for All Star Musicals on ITV alongside Elaine Paige, @kchenoweth and @astonishingtrev," he said.
The show will be hosted by former I'm A Celebrity contestant and Doctor Who star, John Barrowman - who's also performed in lots of musicals.
The new show starts in the Spring and will see seven celebrities performing famous musical theatre songs in the West End in front of a live audience.
But what about Kevin's future on Strictly Come Dancing?
Kevin's been on Strictly for 6 years. He's been in four Finals and came 7th with partner Susan Calman in 2017.
But 2018 was his year, and he won with Stacey Dooley. Go Kevin!
So will he make a triumphant return in 2019? Or will he leave the show while he's at the top?
A Strictly spokesperson told Newsround "The professional dancer line up for 2019 will be announced in due course."
In other words, we'll just have to wait and see.......