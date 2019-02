What do you do when you're late to school?

Apologise? Sneak in round the back? Wear sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat?

Well, when you're caught in the act - Canterbury City's coach has a very original punishment for you!

He made his player, Mobolaji Dawodu, perform a song as a forfeit for being the last to arrive to training.

But Mobolaji proved he was more than just a footballer when he took to the dance floor! Sorry, we mean changing room?