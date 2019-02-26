Comic Relief 2019: Celebrities facing altitude sickness during climb

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How are the celebs doing on their climb?

Nine celebrities, eight days, one mountain - this is Comic Relief's journey to the top of Africa's highest mountain, Kilimanjaro!

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker and head judge Shirley Ballas from Strictly Come Dancing are part of the team raising money by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain on the continent of Africa - it is almost 5,000 metres high.

That's the height of more than sixteen Eiffel Towers stacked on top of one another!

It's day four of their climb and already altitude sickness has set in for some of the group.

Ed Balls mentioned on BBC's The One Show yesterday that Jade Thirlwall was feeling unwell due to the height of the climb.

Altitude sickness can make you feel faint, give you headaches and nauseous.

This is because the oxygen in the air reduces the higher you climb.

The team have had lots of training however to cope with this and are working hard to get to the top of the mountain.

Getty Images Leigh-Anne and Jade got lots of training on how to cope with the climb and altitude sickness ahead of the journey

Getty Images Altitude sickness is a serious issue but the celebrities are coping during their climb

Getty Images It's all smiles on this journey

Getty Images Some of the team ahead of the climb

