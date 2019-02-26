Celebrity Apprentice: These stars are taking part in the Comic Relief special!

These stars might be at the top of their game in their chosen careers, but how will they cope in Sir Alan's boardroom?

Two special episodes of The Apprentice are being filmed for Comic Relief, with 10 famous faces from the world of sport, TV, and entertainment taking part.

They'll be taking on a tough challenge set by Lord Sugar to raise as much money as possible for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

As always on the first task, it's girls versus boys. So who's on the teams?

On the girls team

Amanda Holden - Britain's Got Talent judge, TV presenter, and actress

Ayda Williams - X Factor judge

Kelly Hoppen - interior designer

Rachel Johnson - broadcaster and journalist

Tameka Empson - actress and comedian

For the boys team

Rylan Clark-Neal - TV presenter

Omid Djalili - comedian

Richard Arnold - broadcaster

Russell Kane - comedian

Sam Allardyce - football manager

Both teams will be closely observed by Lord Sugar's advisors Baroness Brady and Claude Littner, who will report back on their final results in the boardroom.

You can watch The Celebrity Apprentice on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 March, 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.