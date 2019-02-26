We're not sure what breed of dog that is...but he's certainly a retriever!

Eurie had his big moment during half time at an American Football League game in Orlando, Florida, running almost 76 metres - before perfectly catching a Frisbee.

The PA announcer said it was a world record before Guinness World Records confirmed it wasn't - but it's still pretty impressive.

We're sure the pup-arazzi will still want to take his photo, though.

If you liked that, here are some more dog stories:

Gallery: Leaping Dogs