Ariana Grande overtakes Selena Gomez on Instagram

Ariana Grande is having a pretty good year so far - and it's only February!

She's just become the most followed woman on Instagram, taking the crown from fellow pop star, Selena Gomez.

Ariana has more than 146,336,000 followers. But Selena isn't too far behind with just over 146,228,000. So there's not much in it.

So there's not much in it although it's thought Ariana gained an extra 13 million followers in the last 4 months alone! So she could overtake the most followed man on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yesterday she announced a special show in Manchester at the city's Pride event. She hasn't performed in the city since a special concert to remember those who died in a terror attack at her Manchester Arena gig.

She told us UK dates back in December last year but Manchester wasn't on the list. She said she was planning a "a special show" in Manchester, but hadn't confirmed details.

"We are of course coming and we love you," she told fans when the other tour dates were announced.

A tweet from Ariana hints that Pride may not be the only Manchester date.

The Sweetener/Thank U, Next tour, kicks off in March.

Her instagram record is not the only good news for Ariana this month. She is currently at both number one and two in the UK singles chart and also has the number one album, with Thank U, Next.

It also had the biggest streaming week ever in February Wow! Go Ariana!