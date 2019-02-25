Chelsea v Man City: Keeper Kepa refuses to be substituted

Getty Images

It was the last few moments of extra time during the Carabao Cup final, and Chelsea and Manchester City were about to go head-to-head on penalties.

So Chelsea's manager Maurizio Sarri decided to make a last-minute substitution - swapping keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, who's a penalty shoot-out specialist.

But Kepa had other ideas and refused to leave the pitch!

Understandably his manager wasn't too impressed, and at one point looked like he was about to storm down the tunnel and not watch the penalties.

Getty Images Everyone should have been talking about Man City's second Carabao Cup win in a row...but instead they're talking about Chelsea's keeper

In the end Chelsea lost 4-3 on penalties, with Manchester City being crowned Carabao Cup champions for a second year running.

So now the game is over, what's everyone been saying?

Straight after the game Chelsea spoke out about the situation on Twitter, saying that Kepa and Sarri "need to talk".

Maurizio Sarri says the Kepa substitution confusion was 'a big misunderstanding' because he thought the player had cramp. However he says Kepa was right that he could continue although the way he went about it was wrong. Sarri says he needs to talk to Kepa now. #CHEMCI Chelsea on Twitter

Since the game Kepa and Sarri claim the situation happened because of confusion over whether Kepa had cramp and was fit to carry on playing.

After the game Sarri said: "I misunderstood the problem and only realised the situation when the doctor arrived at the bench."

Getty Images

Kepa later echoed his manager's words, saying: "It was misunderstood. In no moment was it my intention to disobey or anything like that with the boss."

"It was two or three minutes of confusion until the medics got to the bench and they explained everything well.

"He thought I couldn't continue, and - fundamentally - I was trying to say that physically I was fine."

Who is Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga?

Getty Images

He's the most expensive keeper EVER!

In August last year Chelsea splashed out £71m on the 24-year-old from Athletic Bilbao, in Spain.

It's the highest amount that has ever been spent on a goalkeeper and a club record transfer for Chelsea.

In case you missed it...

Getty Images With a 0-0 scoreline, it was time for penalties...but Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga went down with cramp towards the end of extra time.

Getty Images Sarri got ready to bring on reserve keeper Willy Caballero in his place ahead of the penalty shootout.

Getty Images Arrizabalaga screamed back at his manager, shouting "NO!" So after some furious finger-wagging, Sarri was forced to give in.

Getty Images Maurizio Sarri was far from happy and apparently threw something, pointed at Caballero, and started to head towards the tunnel.

Getty Images Did the gamble pay off? After Chelsea's David Luiz hit the post, Raheem Stirling gave City the win.

Getty Images Sarri stormed down the tunnel and the whistle was blown for the end of extra time.