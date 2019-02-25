Chelsea v Man City: Keeper Kepa refuses to be substituted

It was the last few moments of extra time during the Carabao Cup final, and Chelsea and Manchester City were about to go head-to-head on penalties.
So Chelsea's manager Maurizio Sarri decided to make a last-minute substitution - swapping keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, who's a penalty shoot-out specialist.
But Kepa had other ideas and refused to leave the pitch!
Understandably his manager wasn't too impressed, and at one point looked like he was about to storm down the tunnel and not watch the penalties.
In the end Chelsea lost 4-3 on penalties, with Manchester City being crowned Carabao Cup champions for a second year running.
So now the game is over, what's everyone been saying?
Straight after the game Chelsea spoke out about the situation on Twitter, saying that Kepa and Sarri "need to talk".
Maurizio Sarri says the Kepa substitution confusion was 'a big misunderstanding' because he thought the player had cramp. However he says Kepa was right that he could continue although the way he went about it was wrong. Sarri says he needs to talk to Kepa now. #CHEMCI
Since the game Kepa and Sarri claim the situation happened because of confusion over whether Kepa had cramp and was fit to carry on playing.
After the game Sarri said: "I misunderstood the problem and only realised the situation when the doctor arrived at the bench."
Kepa later echoed his manager's words, saying: "It was misunderstood. In no moment was it my intention to disobey or anything like that with the boss."
"It was two or three minutes of confusion until the medics got to the bench and they explained everything well.
"He thought I couldn't continue, and - fundamentally - I was trying to say that physically I was fine."
Who is Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga?
He's the most expensive keeper EVER!
In August last year Chelsea splashed out £71m on the 24-year-old from Athletic Bilbao, in Spain.
It's the highest amount that has ever been spent on a goalkeeper and a club record transfer for Chelsea.
