Dancing on Ice: Melody Thornton leaves the show

Last updated at 07:40
Melody Thornton has become the latest celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice.

She lost out to singer Saara Aalto in Sunday night's show.

The two finished bottom of the public vote, and judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner decided to keep the former X Factor contestant.

Thornton said she had enjoyed being on the show, and said, "I know my father would be very proud of me, because he is the best athlete in the world."

Saara Aalto is into the semi-finals

Aalto is now into the semi-final of the ITV show, where she is joined by James Jordan, Wes Nelson and Brian McFadden.

Nelson lead the scores on the night after picking up two perfect 10s.

Who do you think will win? Who's your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17447106

    12 minutes ago
    I don't know its pretty even


    YAY!!!first comment

