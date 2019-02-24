The Greatest Dancer: Who won?

BBC/Syco/Thames/Tom Dymond

The first ever winner of The Greatest Dancer has been revealed.

Solo contemporary dancer Ellie Ferguson took the title.

The 14-year-old from Scotland was joined by three other acts in the final; Latin Formation group KLA, contemporary couple Harry and Eleiyah, and dynamic duo James And Oliver.

After being told she'd won she said she was "speechless" and that it had been the "most amazing experience" of her life.

BBC / Syco / Thames / Tom Dymond

Her mentor was Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse who joined her on stage for a dance during the show.

Following Ellie's second performance of the night, Mabuse said: "You've touched all of us and you've absolutely touched me."

Ellie's won £50,000 and the chance to perform on Strictly.

Don't worry if you're sad it's all over, it's been announced that there WILL be a second series but not till 2020. So you've got plenty of time to get practising!

Did you watch - do you think Ellie should won? Let us know!