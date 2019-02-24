play
The Greatest Dancer: Who won?

Last updated at 09:08
Ellie dancing in the finalBBC/Syco/Thames/Tom Dymond

The first ever winner of The Greatest Dancer has been revealed.

Solo contemporary dancer Ellie Ferguson took the title.

The 14-year-old from Scotland was joined by three other acts in the final; Latin Formation group KLA, contemporary couple Harry and Eleiyah, and dynamic duo James And Oliver.

After being told she'd won she said she was "speechless" and that it had been the "most amazing experience" of her life.

Oti dancing with Ellie in the finalBBC / Syco / Thames / Tom Dymond

Her mentor was Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse who joined her on stage for a dance during the show.

Following Ellie's second performance of the night, Mabuse said: "You've touched all of us and you've absolutely touched me."

Ellie's won £50,000 and the chance to perform on Strictly.

Don't worry if you're sad it's all over, it's been announced that there WILL be a second series but not till 2020. So you've got plenty of time to get practising!

Did you watch - do you think Ellie should won? Let us know!

Comments

  • View all (2)

  • Comment number 2. Posted by Supergirl Makayla123

    24 minutes ago
    I am so happy Ellie won she deserved it.
    Can't wait to see her perform on strictly.

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17442159

    29 minutes ago
    I think she should of won because it is harder to dance as a soloist than a group 😀😀😀

